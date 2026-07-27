ONGC starts work on offshore well in Mahanadi basin

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant step towards unlocking India’s offshore hydrocarbon resources, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has commenced drilling of a key deepwater exploratory well in the Mahanadi offshore basin.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday virtually spudded ONGC’s exploratory well, MN-DW18-1-H-D, from New Delhi, launching what the government described as a major milestone under its ‘Samudra Manthan’ campaign for deep and ultra-deepwater exploration.

The well is being drilled in the Mahanadi offshore basin off the Odisha coast, about 23 nautical miles from ONGC’s Konark discovery. It will test the basin’s hydrocarbon potential following recent exploration successes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech last year had announced greater efforts to harness India’s untapped offshore oil and gas resources. Since then, the government has opened nearly one million sq km of previously restricted offshore acreage for exploration through upcoming open acreage licensing policy (OALP) bidding rounds.

The eastern and western offshore basins of the country, extending to water depths up to 3,000 metre, are estimated to hold more than 5,600 million metric tonne of oil equivalent (MMTOE) of hydrocarbon resources. Recent discoveries in the Cauvery, Mahanadi and Andaman basins have reinforced the potential of these frontier regions, said Puri.