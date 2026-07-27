Private hospital in Kendrapara removes 4.7 kg uterine tumour in rare complex surgery

KENDRAPARA: Doctors of a private hospital in Kendrapara successfully removed a massive 4.7 kg uterine tumour from a 46-year-old woman in a complex two-hour surgery on Saturday night.

The patient, Chandrama Mallick of Tikhiri under Marsaghai block, was admitted to the hospital with severe uterine pain. A CT scan revealed a giant tumour, following which doctors performed the surgery.

Dr Devi Prasad Sahoo, who led the surgical team, said the operation was highly challenging due to the tumour’s extensive blood supply, which posed a significant risk of excessive bleeding. “This was a complicated case as the tumour had developed a strong network of blood vessels. The patient had been suffering from severe pain, difficulty in walking and breathing, breathlessness and fatigue for several years without realising that a giant tumour was growing inside her uterus,” Dr Sahoo said.

Dr Sahoo said the tumour had grown to an enormous 4.7 kg and the patient required two units of blood during the operation. “The surgery was a major success. It was almost a miracle that we could save her,” Dr Sahoo said.

Doctors said the patient is recovering well following the surgery.