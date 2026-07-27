Puri witnesses lakhs of devotees for Adhara Pana ritual despite rain

PURI: Braving rains, lakhs of devotees thronged Puri to witness the Adhara Pana ritual of the Holy Trinity on their respective chariots near Shree Jagannath Temple on Sunday evening.

Priests performed the daily rituals of the deities which began with Mangal Alati at 7.15 am, followed by Mailum, Tadap Lagi, Abakash, Rosa Homa and Surya Puja. The deities were then dressed in new clothes, and Gopal Bhog was offered at 10.50 am. Madhyahna Dhupa, comprising dry sweets, was subsequently offered to the deities.

At around 6.30 pm, preparations began for the Adhara Pana ritual. Nine large, barrel-shaped clay pitchers, each about one metre high and filled with the traditional drink made of chenna, butter, milk, sugar and other ingredients, were placed before the three deities.

Priests performed the Panchopachar Puja on the three chariots in the late evening. Subsequently, the clay pitchers filled with the holy drink were smashed on the decks of the chariots. The ritual concluded at around 9.45 pm.

The Trinity will remain on their respective chariots overnight and will enter the sanctum sanctorum of the main temple on Monday evening in a ceremonial Pahandi known as Niladri Bije.