Railway land acquisition: BJD alleges Koraput farmers paid far less than neighbouring districts

JEYPORE: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday accused the Odisha government and the Railways of adopting a discriminatory approach towards land losers in Koraput district affected by the proposed Jeypore-Nabarangpur and Jeypore-Malkangiri rail lines.

Addressing a press conference here, former minister Rabi Narayan Nanda and former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Kumar Majhi said land acquisition has begun in Koraput, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri districts. However, compensation being paid to affected families in Koraput is far less than that offered in the neighbouring districts, they alleged.

Claiming that landowners in urban areas of Nabarangpur have received compensation of up to ₹5 crore per acre, the BJD leaders alleged that land losers in Jeypore, Borigumma, Kundra and Boipariguda tehsils of Koraput are being offered only ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh per acre in several cases.

“There cannot be one yardstick for Nabarangpur and another for Koraput. While landowners in Nabarangpur are receiving compensation running into crores, affected families in Koraput are being offered a fraction of that amount. This is nothing but discrimination against Koraput district,” Nanda alleged.

He further claimed that the benchmark valuation of land had not been revised despite a sharp increase in market prices following the development of highways and other infrastructure projects.