Sal leaf plates, bowls reviving rural enterprise in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: With growing emphasis on reducing single-use plastics and promoting environmentally-friendly alternatives, traditional leaf plates (khali) and bowls (dona) made from sal leaves are witnessing renewed interest in Sambalpur district.
The activity, largely undertaken by women self-help groups (SHGs) and producer groups, is providing an additional source of income to rural households while reviving a long-standing traditional craft.
Leaf plates have traditionally been used across Odisha during religious ceremonies, festivals and social gatherings. Although their use declined over the years with the growing popularity of plastic and disposable tableware, increasing awareness about environmental conservation has once again brought focus to biodegradable alternatives.
According to officials of Odisha Livelihoods Mission (OLM), more than 30 SHGs across different blocks of Sambalpur are engaged in manufacturing leaf plates and bowls. Several producer groups have also received specialised training to improve production techniques and operate machines for making finished products.
In Bamra block, 12 SHGs along with Santoshini Producer Group are involved in the activity. Officials said the groups have received financial assistance of Rs 2.4 lakh for training and other support activities, besides loans worth Rs 3.5 lakh to help them establish the enterprise.
A member of the producer group, Tima Kisan said the initiative has helped the women members move up the value chain. “About 25 of us came together to form the group nearly four years ago. Earlier, we used to sell raw sal leaves collected from nearby forests. After receiving training, we now stitch the leaves and use machines to make leaf plates and bowls. During wedding and festival seasons, our monthly income reaches around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. In other months, it ranges between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000,” she said.
A similar model has been adopted in Brahmaninali village under Jujumura block, where most women from the 30 households are engaged in collecting sal leaves and preparing leaf plates. The products are supplied to nearby hotels and shops, while traders also procure them directly from the village.
Those associated with the sector believe that improved market access, institutional support and wider adoption of leaf plates at official and community events could create a more stable market for rural producers, further strengthening the livelihoods while also encouraging the use of sustainable alternatives.