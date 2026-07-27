Sal leaf plates, bowls reviving rural enterprise in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: With growing emphasis on reducing single-use plastics and promoting environmentally-friendly alternatives, traditional leaf plates (khali) and bowls (dona) made from sal leaves are witnessing renewed interest in Sambalpur district.

The activity, largely undertaken by women self-help groups (SHGs) and producer groups, is providing an additional source of income to rural households while reviving a long-standing traditional craft.

Leaf plates have traditionally been used across Odisha during religious ceremonies, festivals and social gatherings. Although their use declined over the years with the growing popularity of plastic and disposable tableware, increasing awareness about environmental conservation has once again brought focus to biodegradable alternatives.

According to officials of Odisha Livelihoods Mission (OLM), more than 30 SHGs across different blocks of Sambalpur are engaged in manufacturing leaf plates and bowls. Several producer groups have also received specialised training to improve production techniques and operate machines for making finished products.

In Bamra block, 12 SHGs along with Santoshini Producer Group are involved in the activity. Officials said the groups have received financial assistance of Rs 2.4 lakh for training and other support activities, besides loans worth Rs 3.5 lakh to help them establish the enterprise.