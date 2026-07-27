Sambalpur researcher Shubham Sahu wins global award for innovations in power electronics safety

SAMBALPUR: Shubham Sahu, a native of Bamra in Sambalpur district, has been selected to receive the prestigious Richard M Bass Outstanding Young Power Electronics Engineer Award 2026, in recognition of his pioneering contributions to the safe design of power electronics components.

Instituted in 1999 in memory of noted Georgia Institute of Technology scientist Richard M Bass, the international award honours researchers below the age of 35 for outstanding achievements in power electronics.

Sahu is currently serving as an associate professor in the department of Energy at Aalborg University in Denmark, where his research focuses on integration of artificial intelligence, communication systems and power electronics. He has previously been associated with leading institutions, including the University of Edinburgh, the National University of Singapore (NUS) and MIT. He is also affiliated with organisations such as the Danish Data Science Academy, European laboratories and the Lundbeck Foundation.

Son of Nabaghan Sahu and Meenakshi Sahu of Bamra, Sahu completed his schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sambalpur, and obtained his BTech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from VSSUT, Burla. He later earned his PhD from IIT Delhi before pursuing postdoctoral research at NUS and Aalborg University.

The award will be presented to Sahu during a ceremony in Vancouver, Canada, in the first week of October.