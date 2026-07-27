Sand-laden truck crashes into house on NH-59 in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: A sand-laden Hyva truck rammed into a house along NH-59 at Reddy Damodarapalli village under Dharakote police limits in Ganjam district on Saturday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Locals said the truck crashed into the residence of one K Bairi Achari at around 5 pm, damaging the front portion of the house and knocking down two electricity poles. The impact also snapped power lines, which fell onto the road.

A potentially accident was averted as the vehicle came to a halt just a foot away from an electricity transformer, locals said. The truck driver sustained injuries in the crash and was admitted to Dharakote hospital for treatment.

Residents alleged that although the vehicle remained lodged inside the house for several hours, no administrative officials reached the spot. They further claimed that large quantities of illegally mined sand are transported every night from Sorada, Nuagaon, Baradabili and Bharatpalli to Berhampur, Sheragada and Digapahandi in Hyva trucks and tractors. Reckless driving by vehicles carrying illegally transported sand frequently leads to accidents, damaging property and posing a serious threat to lives, they alleged.

Residents demanded strict action against illegal sand mining and transportation to prevent such incidents in the future. No administrative or police official was available for comment.