117 crocodile nests counted in Bhitarkanika National Park

KENDRAPARA: At least 117 active estuarine crocodile nests have been recorded in Bhitarkanika National Park during this year’s annual nesting survey.

Conducted between May 1 and June 30 by frontline forest staff across all wildlife ranges of the park, the survey found one more nest than last year’s count of 116. Kanika wildlife range accounted for the highest 106 nests, followed by Rajnagar with 10 and Mahakalapada with one.

The annual survey forms a crucial part of the long-term monitoring programme for estuarine crocodiles, helping officials assess breeding success, identify key nesting habitats and strengthen protection measures.

According to divisional forest officer (DFO) Varadaraj Gaonkar, the consistently high nesting figures over the past five years indicate the effectiveness of habitat protection, scientific monitoring and sustained conservation initiatives undertaken by the Forest department.