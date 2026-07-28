96% of state-level public grievances resolved, says Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said that the state’s public grievance redressal mechanism has gained immense public confidence with 96 per cent of complaints received at the state-level hearing resolved so far.

Speaking to mediapersons after the 19th edition of the chief minister’s public grievance hearing programme, Majhi said the government is closely monitoring the status of every complaint from the state to the district level, resulting in a steady improvement in the rate of disposal.

Majhi said his government has remained connected with the people from the very beginning and continues to accord the highest priority to addressing public grievances. “The government is committed to resolving the problems of ordinary people. Our administration is truly a government for the people,” he added.

According to official data, of the 14,941 petitions received during the first 18 rounds of the state-level grievance hearings, 14,331 complaints - about 96 per cent - have been resolved.

The chief minister also highlighted the performance of the district-level grievance redressal system, where collectors and superintendents of police conduct regular hearings. As of the end of June, district administrations had received 2,59,213 complaints, of which nearly 89 per cent had been resolved, reducing the need for citizens to make repeated visits to government offices.