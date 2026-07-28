ACF death: Former DFO of Gajapati surrenders in court, bail plea rejected

BERHAMPUR: Former Gajapati divisional forest officer (DFO) Sangram Behera surrendered before the SDJM court at Paralakhemundi on Monday in connection with the high-profile death of assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra in 2021.

Accompanied by his counsel, Behera appeared before the court around noon following a series of legal setbacks, including the issuance of non-bailable warrants. After surrendering, he moved a bail application before the court, which was rejected. He later approached the District and Sessions court with a fresh bail plea.

The case dates back to July 11, 2021 when Soumya, a 2020-batch OFS officer, sustained nearly 80 per cent burn injuries under mysterious circumstances at his official residence in Paralakhemundi. He was initially treated at government hospitals in Berhampur and Cuttack before being shifted to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident triggered widespread outrage across the state. On July 14, 2021, the deceased officer’s family lodged a complaint alleging murder and named then Gajapati DFO Behera, Soumya’s wife Bidya Bharati Panda, and cook Manmath Kumbha as accused.

Considering the sensitivity of the case, the state government handed over the investigation to the CID Crime Branch in August 2021. Although the Crime Branch initially gave Behera a clean chit, the victim’s family challenged the findings and filed a protest petition.