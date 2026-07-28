Bid to smuggle ganja foiled in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Mohana police in Gajapati district foiled an attempt to smuggle ganja to Maharashtra and arrested three persons including a woman on Monday.

The accused are Vishal Shyamrao Pawar (38) of Pune in Maharashtra, Rani Beer (21) of Tumi Sahi in Mohana, and Rasananda Nayak (46) of Daringibadi.

According to police, a patrol team noticed two persons carrying plastic bags in a suspicious manner near Raising chowk. During verification, the bags were found to contain 44 kg of ganja. The accused duo were apprehended at the spot.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly told police that they waiting to board a bus to transport the contraband to Maharashtra. The duo also revealed that they procured the ganja from Rasananda, who was subsequently arrested.

Mohana IIC Om Narayan Patra said a case was registered under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. All three accused were produced in court. Police are continuing investigation to ascertain the wider network involved in the interstate ganja smuggling racket.