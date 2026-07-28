Bihar native held for cheating man of Rs 15.19 lakh

The accused introduced themselves as representatives of Tata Power and Tata 1mg and lured him with the promise of providing the distributorship and franchise of both the companies. The fraudsters remained in contact with Mahapatra through emails and WhatsApp and convinced him to deposit the money, said police.

Mahapatra then transferred Rs 10.97 lakh towards registration, agreement fees, stock and TDS to obtain distributorship of Tata Power and Rs 4.21 lakh for Tata 1mg. He transferred a total of Rs 15.19 lakh via NEFT to various bank accounts provided by the scamsters, police said.

However when he realised that he had been cheated, Mahapatra lodged a complaint in this regard in Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police station. A case was registered and Singh was apprehended. Further probe is underway, said a police officer.