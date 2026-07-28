CB to probe missing report of Naidu Commission from CMO

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday ordered a Crime Branch probe into the missing of the Justice AS Naidu Commission report on the killing of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati at the Jalespeta Ashram in Kandhamal district in August, 2008.

“The chief minister has referred the missing file case of Naidu Commission report over Swami Laxmanananda murder incident to Crime Branch,” the CMO said.

Earlier on June 10, the Home department had filed an FIR in connection with the alleged disappearance of the reports of two inquiry commissions from the chief minister’s office (CMO) at the Capital Police station here. The two reports included the Naidu Commission report and Revenue Divisional Commissioner probe into the fire tragedy at SUM hospital here.

Official sources said the Crime Branch will inquire into the circumstances surrounding the missing of the Justice AS Naidu report and fix accountability. Justice Naidu had submitted his report to the state government in 2016 while the RDC had done so in 2018.

The FIR filed by the state government stated two inquiry reports along with some other important files had been submitted to the CMO by the Home department. The CMO had returned other files to the Home department on June 4, 2024 after the Assembly elections. However, the two reports had not been returned, claimed the FIR.