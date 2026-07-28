Coal-laden train derails near Titlagarh

SAMBALPUR: A minor derailment involving a coal-laden goods train occurred between Sikir and Titlagarh stations in Sambalpur division of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Monday. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

According to ECoR, the derailment took place at around 11.23 am when the rear trolley wheel of the 14th loaded wagon from the locomotive went off the track. Soon after the incident, senior railway officials rushed to the site to assess the situation and supervise restoration work.

An accident relief train was dispatched from Kantabanji, and track restoration is being carried out on a war-footing to resume normal operations at the earliest.

Railway authorities said the derailment has not affected passenger train movement, and services on the route are continuing as scheduled. All necessary measures are being taken to restore normal train operations at the earliest while ensuring safety during the restoration process.

Incessant showers disrupted train services in Rayagada district after rainwater submerged a section of the railway track near Tikiri station on Monday. According to reports, nearly two feet of water accumulated on the track after heavy rainfall since Monday morning. The Koraput-Visakhapatnam passenger train, scheduled to reach Rayagada around noon, remained stranded at Tikiri station from 10 am. Train movement resumed after the floodwater receded and the track was declared safe for operation.