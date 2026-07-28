Odisha highway blockade over persistent waterlogging

PARADIP: Irate villagers of Paradipgarh panchayat blocked the Chandikhole-Paradip National Highway-53 at Gad Gate Bazaar on Monday, protesting severe waterlogging caused by damaged roads.

The agitators alleged that the roadside drain constructed during the road work carried out by ARSS Ltd had been damaged and was not repaired before the monsoon. As a result, rainwater entered residential areas, causing major inconvenience to people.

Due to continuous heavy rainfall, excess rainwater failed to drain out, leaving nearby villages flooded. “Villagers are facing immense hardships as water has entered their houses, courtyards and even kitchens. In some areas, walls of houses have also collapsed due to prolonged waterlogging,” they alleged.

The waterlogging problem has reportedly persisted in the panchayat for a long time. Since Paradipgarh is the native panchayat of Industries Minister Sampad Charan Swain, the irate villagers questioned the administration’s role in resolving the long-standing issue.

Following the blockade, hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the highway, causing severe inconvenience to commuters. Later, police reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

IIC of Paradip Lock police station Rashmiranjan Das said representatives of ARSS Ltd and additional SP Ajinkya Mane reached the spot and pacified the agitators. The villagers called off their protest after the officials assured to address their grievances.