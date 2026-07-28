Odisha youth accused of murder bid on woman injured in police shootout

JHARSUGUDA: A 26-year-old habitual offender accused in an attempt to murder case was injured in an exchange of fire with police during a late-night operation in Brajrajnagar area here on Sunday.

The accused, Ankit Ghosh alias Sonu of Station Pada in Brajrajnagar, sustained bullet injury to his right thigh during the shootout near OPM Ghat.

According to police, the action came after a woman lodged a complaint in Orient police station on Sunday night alleging that Ankit and his associate Vakil Rai, driven by previous enmity, entered her residence, threatened her with a firearm and attempted to shoot her. However, the weapon reportedly failed to fire following which they fled the spot.

Jharsuguda SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said based on the complaint, a special police team was constituted and manhunt launched to apprehend the accused. During the operation, the accused were traced near OPM Ghat. On being asked to surrender, the duo allegedly opened fire on the police party to evade arrest.

The SP said despite repeated warnings to surrender, the accused continued firing, forcing the police to retaliate in defence. In the ensuing exchange of fire, Ankit sustained a bullet injury and was apprehended. However, his associate Vakil managed to escape.