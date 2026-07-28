RDC to probe detention of mining officials

BARIPADA: The Steel and Mines department has initiated a high-level administrative inquiry into the alleged detention of mining officials at Udala police station on July 17.

In a letter to the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Central Division dated July 23, additional chief secretary of the Steel and Mines department Deoranjan Kumar Singh ordered a detailed investigation into the incident.

According to the letter, a mining enforcement squad intercepted a tractor at Chuliaposi in Mayurbhanj district for allegedly transporting sand illegally on July 17. The tractor reportedly did not have any valid e-transit pass. With assistance of Udala police, the mining official took the vehicle to the police station.

However, Udala sub-collector Sushant Barik allegedly summoned Udala OIC Banamali Barik along with the mining officials to his office. It is alleged that the sub-collector directed police to detain the mining officials while ordering the release of the seized tractor.

The Steel and Mines department has described the alleged action as completely inappropriate and termed it serious misconduct on the part of the sub-collector.

Treating the matter as a serious administrative concern, the department has instructed the RDC to submit a detailed inquiry report within 10 days.