Textbook row: Follow Pradhan and resign, Naveen tells Gond

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Monday reiterated the demand for resignation of state School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond over the issue of errors in school textbooks this year.

The BJD president said Gond should follow the example of Dharmendra Pradhan, who resigned as the Union Education minister over NEET paper leak, and step down.

“There have been a number of mistakes in the textbooks of the students in our state. He [Nityananda Gond] should follow the example of Dharmendra Pradhan and resign from his post as education minister. That is what the Biju Janata Dal has been demanding for the last two or three weeks,” he told mediapersons after a meeting with senior party leaders to discuss the ongoing SIR process in Odisha and various organisational matters.