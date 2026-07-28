Two arrested for illegal sale of banned injectable

JEYPORE: Police have busted an alleged racket involved in the illegal sale of restricted Pentazocine Lactate injections and arrested two persons during a raid at Mashani chowk near Amalabadi Colony in Koraput’s Damanjodi.

The accused are Bishnu Mali (23) of Malisahi in Damanjodi and Sanjaya Jena (35) of Satasang village in Sunabeda. Police seized 32 ampoules of Pentazocine Lactate injection IP, two mobile phones and `1,730 in cash from their possession.

The accused allegedly failed to produce any valid licence or authorisation for possessing or selling the injections which are Schedule H-1 restricted drugs.

Police said acting on reliable intelligence, a team carried out the raid at Mashani chowk on Saturday in presence of an executive magistrate, the drug inspector and independent witnesses in compliance with the provisions of the NDPS Act.

A case has been registered at Damanjodi police station under section 21(b) of the NDPS Act and sections 18(c) and 27(b)(ii) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Both the accused were produced in court.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the banned injections and whether a wider supply network is involved.