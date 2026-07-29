Bodies of woman & daughter found in Mayurbhanj, murder suspected

BARIPADA: Mystery shrouds the death of a woman and her 13-year-old physically-challenged daughter whose decomposed bodies were found in Dibyasinghpur village under Udala police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as 50-year-old Phulamani Hembram and her daughter Sakura Hembram. Locals suspect their deaths may be linked to a dispute between Phulamani and some villagers which took place a few months back.

Police said the woman and her daughter lived near a canal on the outskirts of Dibyasinghpur with little contact with villagers. Phulamani had strained relations with her husband Bhagia Murmu (58) who lived separately at another place.

On Tuesday morning, passersby spotted Sakura’s decomposed body lying near the canal near Phulamani’s house and raised an alarm. On being informed, villagers and Udala police reached the spot and recovered the body. A foul smell was also emanating from Phulamani’s house situated a few metre from the canal. Police along with villagers rushed to the house and found the decomposed body of Phulamani on her bed inside a mosquito net.

Police seized both the bodies and sent those to Udala sub-divisional hospital for postmortem. Later, a scientific team from Baripada reached the spot to assist in the investigation. Police said the mother-daughter duo died around a week ago.