CM Majhi honours Indian Idol winner Jyotirmayee, hands Rs five lakh reward

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday felicitated Indian Idol Season 16 winner Jyotirmayee Nayak at his official residence and announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh in recognition of her national achievement.

Congratulating the singer, the chief minister said Jyotirmayee had brought pride to Odisha by winning the prestigious music reality show through her exceptional talent, perseverance and dedication. He described her as an inspiration for the younger generation of aspiring vocalists and said her success reflected the blessings of Lord Jagannath and years of hard work.

During the meeting, Jyotirmayee presented her Indian Idol trophy to the chief minister and spoke about the challenges and determination that shaped her journey.

Majhi also praised the singer’s humanitarian work, noting that she had been using her talent in providing music therapy at several cancer hospitals across the state to help alleviate the suffering of patients. Calling her a ‘youth icon’, he said the innovative use of music in patient care could set a new trend in the healthcare sector.

The chief minister said the commitment and service-mindedness displayed by young achievers like Jyotirmayee would contribute to the vision of a prosperous Odisha and a developed India.

He also thanked the people of Odisha for extending overwhelming support to the singer throughout her Indian Idol journey, saying her victory had become a proud and memorable moment for the entire state while showcasing Odisha’s artistic talent on the national stage. Jyotirmayee’s parents, Chakradhar Nayak and Gauri Nayak, were present during the felicitation ceremony.