Dana Majhi files plaint against producer of short film ‘Laas’

BHAWANIPATNA: Dana Majhi, who hogged headlines after carrying his dead wife for 10 km in Kalahandi district 10 years ago, on Tuesday filed a complaint in Karlapat police station against the producer of ‘Laas’, alleging that the film was made on his life without his permission.

Dana along with his advocate reached the police station and lodged the complaint claiming that one Manoj Kumar Bag, a resident of Sambalpur, produced the short film by misinterpreting facts. Bag allegedly did not take consent from him to make and release ‘Laas’ which was based on his life story.

He further stated that without his consent, the producer depicted a painful incident of his life, causing him mental distress and defaming him. As a result, his right to privacy was being violated, alleged Dana, a resident of Melghara village.

On August 24, 2016, Dana shot into limelight after a video of him carrying the body of his dead wife on shoulder went viral. Unable to get a hearse, he marched to his village carrying the body of his wife, who died of tuberculosis while undergoing treatment in the district headquarters hospital at Bhawanipatna, by covering around 10 km on foot.

Following the incident, financial assistance poured in from different quarters for Dana.