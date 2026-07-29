Depleted Balimela reservoir: Farmers to get canal water for paddy transplantation

MALKANGIRI : With delayed monsoon and dwindling water levels in Balimela reservoir threatening the ongoing kharif season, the Malkangiri administration has assured farmers of uninterrupted canal water supply for the next 10 days to facilitate paddy transplantation in areas under the Potteru Irrigation Project.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by ADM Somnath Pradhan at the office of MV-79-based Potteru Canal Division superintending engineer on Monday.

Superintending engineer of Earth Dam Division, Chitrakonda Kailash Chandra Sethi informed that the live storage in Balimela reservoir stood at 13.52 per cent as on July 26 against 21.45 per cent during the corresponding period last year. Given the depleted storage, only about 45 days of kharif irrigation can be ensured to the ayacut under the Potteru Irrigation Project using Odisha’s share of reservoir water.

He further informed that release of water from Balimela reservoir to Andhra Pradesh has been suspended since July 21, enabling conservation of water for irrigation needs in Odisha.

It was decided that uninterrupted canal water supply would be maintained for at least 10 days to support transplantation activities. However, irrigation would be curtailed or suspended in areas receiving adequate rainfall so that scarce water could be diverted to water-stressed pockets.

The administration also directed field officials to identify distressed ayacut areas, ensure vigilant monitoring of water distribution, particularly to tail-end farmers, and submit regular reports to enable timely intervention during the kharif season.

The ADM appealed to farmers to use irrigation water judiciously and ensure equitable sharing between head-reach and tail-end villages. He directed irrigation officials to maintain close coordination with pani panchayats to prevent wastage of water and ensure fair distribution.

Chief district agriculture officer Anil Kumar Praharaj advised farmers on crop diversification, cultivation of vegetables and other less water-intensive crops, and scientific irrigation practices in view of the uneven rainfall across the district.

The meeting was attended by senior irrigation officials, pani panchayat office-bearers and farmers.