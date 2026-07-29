Odisha asks infrastructure departments to upload project data on PM GatiShakti by July-end

BHUBANESWAR: In an effort to expedite implementation of the Prime Minister GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP), the state government has directed all major infrastructure departments to upload their existing project data on the PM GatiShakti portal by the end of July.

The Planning and Convergence department has been designated as the nodal department for the initiative, while the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) will continue as the nodal agency responsible for coordinating implementation and providing technical support.

The revised framework, approved following a series of high-level meetings and with the concurrence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, provides for the establishment of a dedicated PM GatiShakti cell in the P&C department. The cell will be supported by officials from IDCO, the Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC) and technical experts from Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N).

In the first phase, key infrastructure departments, including Works, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Housing & Urban Development, Energy, Commerce & Transport and Water Resources have been asked to upload their legacy project data on the portal. Revenue & Disaster Management, and Forest, Environment & Climate Change departments will also onboard their land and forest datasets to facilitate integrated planning.

Departments operating their own monitoring and evaluation platforms have been instructed to integrate them with the PM GatiShakti portal through application programming interfaces (APIs). Each department has also been asked to nominate a nodal officer for coordinating implementation.