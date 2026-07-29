Odisha asks infrastructure departments to upload project data on PM GatiShakti by July-end

BHUBANESWAR: In an effort to expedite implementation of the Prime Minister GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP), the state government has directed all major infrastructure departments to upload their existing project data on the PM GatiShakti portal by the end of July.
The Planning and Convergence department has been designated as the nodal department for the initiative, while the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) will continue as the nodal agency responsible for coordinating implementation and providing technical support.
The revised framework, approved following a series of high-level meetings and with the concurrence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, provides for the establishment of a dedicated PM GatiShakti cell in the P&C department. The cell will be supported by officials from IDCO, the Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC) and technical experts from Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N).
In the first phase, key infrastructure departments, including Works, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Housing & Urban Development, Energy, Commerce & Transport and Water Resources have been asked to upload their legacy project data on the portal. Revenue & Disaster Management, and Forest, Environment & Climate Change departments will also onboard their land and forest datasets to facilitate integrated planning.
Departments operating their own monitoring and evaluation platforms have been instructed to integrate them with the PM GatiShakti portal through application programming interfaces (APIs). Each department has also been asked to nominate a nodal officer for coordinating implementation.
In order to strengthen technical capacity, BISAG-N, in coordination with ORSAC, will deploy dedicated resource persons in major departments to assist with data onboarding and portal operations.
A state-level workshop will be organised by IDCO for departmental approvers, data managers and users, while BISAG-N will make a detailed presentation on the platform’s planning and decision-support capabilities before senior officials.
The government has also decided to integrate the Works and Accounts Management Information System (WAMIS) with the PM GatiShakti platform to enable synchronised infrastructure planning across departments. The Works, Rural Development and Housing & Urban Development departments, along with IDCO, have been tasked with completing the integration in a time-bound manner.
Progress will be reviewed every month under the chairmanship of the development commissioner, with the review cycle shifting to quarterly once the system stabilises.
At the district level, assistant directors (planning) of district planning and monitoring units have been designated as district nodal officers to coordinate implementation of the PM GatiShakti district master plan portal, beginning with aspirational districts and later extending across the state.