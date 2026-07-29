Odisha STF arrested three over inter-state narcotics trade

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police on Tuesday arrested three persons for their alleged links with an inter-state narcotics trade syndicate, and recovered Rs 3.86 lakh cash from their possession.

The accused are Sibaram Biswal (38) from Phasiguda and Sibaram Patra (33) from Chanameri in Digapahandi area of Ganjam, and Manoranjan Sabat alias Kana Mitu (49) from Brajaraja Nagar area of Berhampur in the district. STF officials said the case pertains to the seizure of 227.40 kg ganja from a container vehicle on NH-16 near Pitapali in Jatni on April 18 this year. The contraband was allegedly being transported by one Paras Nath from Adava area of Gajapati district to his native place Bhilwara in Rajasthan.

As per the STF officials, Nath has already been arrested. The subsequent investigation of links and technical evidence revealed the involvement of an organised Odisha-based network engaged in procurement, storage and interstate transportation of the banned substance. Based on the evidence, the raid was carried out and the three accused were arrested, they said.

The raid also led to seizure of cash along with mobile phones and other items suspected to be linked to the narcotics trade. STF officials said Sabat already has multiple criminal cases related to extortion, assault and excise violations against him in Berhampur and Dharakote, while Biswal had been previously booked under the NDPS Act in Bhusawal, Maharashtra in 2023.