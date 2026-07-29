Three-year-old killed, farmer goes missing in Deogarh

DEOGARH : A three-year-old boy was killed and a farmer reportedly went missing as incessant rains battered Deogarh district in the last 24 hours.

The deceased toddler was identified as Riyan Kulu of Ambaghat village under Reamal police limits. According to reports, Riyan was stepping out of his house with an umbrella at around 8 am when a rain-soaked wall suddenly caved in and fell on him.

Family members rushed the critically-injured boy to the community health centre at Kansar, where doctors declared him dead. Kansar police has registered an unnatural death case.

In a separate incident, 65-year-old farmer Purnachandra Apat of Madalia village under Saruali gram panchayat in Barkote block went missing after being reportedly swept away in an overflowing canal.

Sources said Apat had gone to work in his farmland and was returning home with his bullocks in the afternoon when an agricultural implement he was carrying fell into the swollen canal. While attempting to retrieve it, he was reportedly swept away by the strong current.

Villagers launched a search but failed to trace the farmer. On being informed, fire services personnel reached the spot and carried out a search operation till nightfall. However, Apat could not be found. The search operation will resume on Wednesday.

Sources said normal life across the district was affected due to the heavy rains. In view of the prevailing adverse weather conditions, the district administration ordered closure of all schools and anganwadi centres on Wednesday.

The administration has advised residents to remain indoors and exercise caution while stepping outside in view of the continuing heavy rainfall.