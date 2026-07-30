50,000 villages in Odisha to get optical fibre network by 2029

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Wednesday signed two key MoUs, including one for the implementation of the BharatNet phase-III programme that aims to extend high-speed optical fibre internet connectivity to over 50,000 villages across the state over the next three years.

The MoU for implementation of the BharatNet phase-III in the state was signed among the state Electronics and Information Technology department, the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and BSNL.

The second pact was inked between the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to promote collaboration in emerging technologies, research and digital governance.

Under the revised BharatNet programme, the Centre will invest more than `3,384 crore to upgrade 6,799 gram panchayats with IP-MPLS, a high-performance networking technology and a ring topology network. The project also envisages the expansion of Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) connectivity to rural households, enabling high-speed internet access in over 50,000 villages.

Electronics and Information Technology minister Mukesh Mahaling said the project, to be completed under the guidance of CM Mohan Charan Majhi, would significantly improve access to digital services in rural Odisha. He thanked PM Narendra Modi and the CM for supporting the initiative.

The project will establish optical fibre connectivity hubs at the block and gram panchayat levels, with each block and panchayat functioning as a data exchange centre. From the panchayats, fibre connections will be extended to individual households, providing the backbone for digital education, telemedicine, e-governance and other online services.

Meanwhile, the second pact between OCAC and C-DAC will focus on areas such as AI, cybersecurity and advanced digital solutions to improve the efficiency, transparency, security and accessibility of government services. Mahaling said the two agreements mark a significant milestone in Odisha’s digital transformation and will help build a modern, digitally connected and technology-driven state.