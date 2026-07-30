Big cat conservation takes centre stage at first Odisha Tiger Conclave

BHUBANESWAR: The first-ever Odisha Tiger Conclave, organised to mark Global Tiger Day on Wednesday, brought together wildlife experts, forest officials, conservationists, researchers and nature enthusiasts to deliberate on tiger conservation.

Organised by the Ever Green Forum in collaboration with the Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Bhubaneswar, the conclave focused on strengthening conservation, the need for scientific management, habitat protection, inclusivity and community participation for sustainable wildlife tourism.

Speaking at the inaugural function, additional PCCF, Kerala, Padma Mahanti said eco-tourism should be viewed as a tool for wildlife conservation and social transformation rather than as a means to establish resorts inside forests or protected areas.

Former member-secretary of NTCA Anup Nayak said there are about 140 protected tiger habitats globally, including 58 in India. “Protecting tiger habitats not only conserves biodiversity but also helps prevent pandemics and enhances carbon storage. Conserving the species ensures protection of the entire ecosystem,” Nayak said.

Wildlife biologist and former senior research officer of state Forest department LAK Singh said there are more tigers in captivity across the world than in the wild, underscoring the urgent need for strengthening conservation efforts.

President of Ever Green Forum Prakash Chandra Jena said the first Odisha Tiger Conclave marked an important moment for reflection on tiger conservation. Scientist-in charge of RMNH, Bhubaneswar Devi Priyadarshini said tiger conservation goals can only be achieved with the support of local communities and frontline forest staff, while modern technologies can significantly improve conservation outcomes.

A panel discussion on ‘Safaris, Ecotourism and Sustainable Conservation Practices’, organised as part of the conclave, underscored that the future of wildlife conservation is inseparable from responsible safaris, sustainable ecotourism and active community participation.