CBI probe sought into missing Naidu Commission report

CUTTACK: The issue of alleged theft of a judicial commission report on the 2008 assassination of VHP leader Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati from the chief minister’s office (CMO) reached the Orissa High Court on Tuesday with the filing of a petition seeking direction for a CBI probe into it.

Dhenkanal-based social activist and advocate Debashisha Hota filed a fresh plea by way of an interlocutory application (IA) to the petition he had filed earlier for a CBI probe into the ‘unsolved’ Laxmanananda Saraswati murder case to find out the real culprit in the interest of justice, equity and fair play.

Hota filed the IA while the Crime Branch formally took over from the Bhubaneswar police the probe into the theft of the Justice A S Naidu Commission report from the CMO in June 2024.

Officials recently discovered that the report by retired Justice A S Naidu had not been returned from the CMO to the Home department on June 4, 2024, the day Assembly election results signalled the fall of the BJD government. Commissionerate police launched an investigation by registering an FIR at Capital police station on June 10 against ‘unknown suspects’.

On July 27, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi referred the missing file case of the Naidu Commission report to the Crime Branch.

Tracing the Naidu commission report assumes significance as making its findings public was BJP’s 2024 election promise.