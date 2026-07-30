Flood situation worsens in north Odisha; firefighter electrocuted in Keonjhar

KEONJHAR/BHADRAK/JAJPUR/BALASORE : The flood situation in north Odisha remained grim on Wednesday as Baitarani, Kani, Salandi, Jalaka and other rivers continued to flow above danger levels while three persons including a firefighter and a one-year-old girl were killed in rain-related mishaps in Keonjhar.

Even as rain subsided on the day, over 54,000 people were evacuated from low-lying areas across Bhadrak district and 25,000 were shifted to safety in Balasore. Similarly, around 11,000 people were shifted to shelter homes in Jajpur and 1,815 people were evacuated to safer locations across Keonjhar district.

In Keonjhar, Akhri Dehuri (58) of Kantelei in Dadhia Sahi and the one-year-old girl of Kaliahata were killed in separate rain-related mishaps in Telkoi block on Wednesday. A firefighter was also reportedly electrocuted to death while draining water from a house near the Police Club in Keonjhar town. The deceased firefighter was identified as Chandan Patnaik (26) of Kholua Chainpal colony in Angul district.

Officials said around 12,130 people have been affected by the heavy rain in the district. At least 713 villages in 78 gram panchayats across all the 13 blocks of Keonjhar have been affected. While 56 villages have been submerged, 936 hectare of agricultural land have been damaged. At least 181 houses have been reportedly damaged in the rains.

Officials said the water level of Baitarani river at Anandapur barrage stood at 38.580 metre against the danger mark of 38.360 metre at noon on Wednesday.

The flood situation in Bhadrak district remained critical as Baitarani and Salandi rivers continued to flow above the danger level, inundating hundreds of villages and affecting more than 3.39 lakh people.

By 5 pm on Wednesday, floodwaters have affected 322 villages under 72 panchayats across Tihidi, Basudevpur, Dhamnagar, Bhadrak and Bhandaripokhari blocks. At least 13 wards in Dhamnagar NAC, Bhadrak Municipality and Dhusuri NAC have also been inundated.