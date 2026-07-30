Odisha government’s failure to manage floods led to three deaths: BJD

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Wednesday alleged that the failure of the state government in effectively managing the flood situation led to the death of three persons.

Addressing a media conference here, BJD MLAs Byomakesh Ray, Goutam Buddha Das and former MLA Sanjib Kumar Mallick said while the flood caused by the continuous rainfall had left people distressed, the state government failed to provide even basic assistance to the affected population.

“Despite prior warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the government made no preparations, resulting in the loss of three precious lives,” they added.

The BJD leaders claimed that while the previous government had a zero casualty approach towards such situations, the present government was casual in its approach. “Forget controlling floods, the government has even failed to manage rainwater effectively. It has failed to provide even the most basic essential commodities to the flood-affected people,” they alleged.

They claimed that though majority of the panchayat areas in Bhadrak Assembly constituency are currently submerged, the government has failed to supply dry food and relief materials in the affected areas.

“Several other districts are also facing flood threat,” they said adding, the government should take immediate steps to safeguard the interests of the people.