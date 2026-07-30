Odisha, Japan’s Tottori Prefecture to tie up for business, HR exchange

BHUBANESWAR: The state government and Tottori Prefecture of Japan will soon sign a friendship agreement for business collaboration, exchange of skilled human resources and job creation opportunities.

The agreement was discussed at a chief secretary-level meeting here on Wednesday. Chief secretary Anu Garg led the Odisha side, while chief secretary of Tottori Prefecture Toshiki Endo headed a 13-member delegation. It was announced that the Governor of Tottori Prefecture will visit Odisha in November. The meeting focused on potential long-term collaboration in investment, industrial development, human resources, education, tourism, cultural and technology exchange.

Addressing the delegation, Garg highlighted Odisha’s ancient maritime trade tradition and Buddhist heritage, stating that Odisha and Japan share centuries-old historical and cultural links. She invited Japanese companies to invest in green energy, advanced technology, skill development through ‘Skilled in Odisha’, coastal development, blue economy, MSMEs and large industries.

Additional chief secretary, Industries Hemant Sharma said both Odisha and Tottori Prefecture share a vision for sustainable development, innovation and inclusive growth. He briefed the delegation on Odisha’s industrialisation, port-led economy, mineral resources, green energy and investor-friendly policies.

Endo said this cooperation will further strengthen India-Japan friendship and accelerate collaborative development between Odisha and Tottori Prefecture.