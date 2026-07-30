People’s lives and safety government’s top priority: CM Majhi

With five districts reeling under a flood, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday appealed to all citizens not to panic and assured that their life and safety was the government’s top priority and immediate compensation would be provided to those affected by the deluge

In a social media post, Majhi asked people not to be afraid. “We stand with you at every step. Please follow the instructions of the administration and stay safe,” he added.

The chief minister said the district administrations have been asked to ensure the safety of people in the affected areas. Majhi informed that he is monitoring the flood situation in some rivers and has discussed necessary response measures with the chief secretary and special relief commissioner (SRC).

He said three senior IAS officers have been given special charge to personally oversee flood management, evacuation and relief work in Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts. “The SRC office and State Emergency Control Room have been directed to remain open 24x7 for close monitoring of water levels and the emerging situation,” Majhi added.

He said the NDRF, ODRAF, Fire Services and police forces were fully prepared for evacuation of people from low-lying areas to safer places. Besides, all relief camps have been provided with clean drinking water, cooked food, emergency health services, anti-venom medicines and adequate fodder for livestock.

“Night patrolling by police has been intensified to ensure safety of homes and property of citizens who have moved to relief camps. Directions have been issued for immediate compensation to affected people for damaged houses and crop loss due to floods,” the CM said.

quote:

The SRC office and State Emergency Control Room have been directed to remain open 24x7 for close monitoring of water levels and the emerging situation - Mohan Charan Majhi, CM