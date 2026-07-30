Rs 43,359 crore investment by IOCL turns Paradip into energy, petrochemical hub

PARADIP: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) on Wednesday said it has made a cumulative investment of around Rs 43,359 crore at Paradip to strengthen the port town’s position as an integrated energy and petrochemical hub while generating livelihood opportunities for over 12,500 people in and around the region.

The investment includes Rs 34,555 crore in the state-of-the-art Paradip Refinery units, Rs 3,150 crore in the polypropylene plant and Rs 5,654 crore in the mono ethylene glycol (MEG) plant. Besides, the company is investing Rs 13,805 crore in the ongoing paraxylene-purified terephthalic acid (PX-PTA) project at Paradip to further strengthen the petrochemical value chain.

On the day, the IOCL announced its plans to invest around Rs 4,382 crore in Bhadrak textile park project through a joint venture with MCPI Private Ltd to promote Odisha’s textile sector. The company is also planning a major investment of Rs 1,064 crore for the hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids (HEFA)-based sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) project through a joint venture with M11 Energy Transition Pvt Ltd, aimed at producing cleaner aviation fuel.

These investments reflect IOCL’s vision of transforming Paradip into a globally competitive energy and petrochemical destination. During 2025-26 financial year, Paradip Refinery achieved its highest-ever crude processing capacity of 16.35 million metric tonne.