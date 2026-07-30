Three dead, over half a million hit by floods in five districts; 99k evacuated

BHUBANESWAR: Over half a million people across five districts remained in the grip of floods as the deluge, triggered by incessant rain, claimed three lives in Odisha, prompting the government to activate emergency relief and rescue measures.

All three deaths were reported from Keonjhar district. One of the victims was a firefighter who was electrocuted, while a child drowned and an elderly person died in a wall collapse.

The overall flood situation remained grim, though under control, with the Mahanadi receding below the danger level at all major gauge stations. More than 5.26 lakh people across five districts continued to be affected, while the Baitarani, Subarnarekha and Jalaka river basins remained at risk of flooding.

The government’s flood bulletin said 54 blocks covering 1,591 villages in 379 gram panchayats and 14 urban local bodies in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar were affected. Rescue and relief teams evacuated 99,067 people from low-lying areas, while 354 villages remained marooned.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi discussed the situation with ministers Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Surjyabanshi Suraj and Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, and directed them to step up flood management activities in the affected areas. Majhi said district collectors had been asked to ensure that assistance reached every affected family.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari said Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Gajapati also witnessed flooding following heavy rain triggered by the deep depression. He said the situation in north Odisha districts was likely to improve as there had been no rain in the upper catchment areas of the Jalaka, Baitarani, Budhabalanga and Brahmani rivers.

However, a moderate flood is expected in the Mahanadi river system because of rain in the river’s upper catchment areas, he added. The Central Water Commission’s evening gauge bulletin indicated that the Mahanadi had fallen below the danger mark at all three key monitoring stations.