Three of family hurt as tree crashes onto house in Odisha's Harbhanga block

BERHAMPUR: Five members of a family narrowly escaped death after a large peepal tree crashed onto their house following rains in Harbhanga block of Boudh district late on Tuesday night.

The incident took place in Mahulpali village under Sarsara panchayat. Lavani Amat along with four of his family members was asleep when the massive tree suddenly fell on their asbestos-roofed house.

Due to the impact, the house suffered severe damage while all its occupants were trapped under the debris. On hearing the loud crash and cries for help, villagers rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. They managed to pull all five family members out of the damaged house.

Three members of the family - Lavani’s son Sanjib, daughter-in-law Sujata and grandson - sustained minor injuries in the incident. They were rushed to Boudh district headquarters hospital. After receiving primary care, they were discharged as their injuries were not life-threatening.