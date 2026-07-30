Three-storey building caves in due to rains in Odisha, woman injured in wall collapse

SAMBALPUR: Three families had a narrow escape after a three-storey building collapsed at Pattanaikpada during heavy rains that wreaked havoc across Sambalpur in the last 24 hours.

The incessant rainfall damaged several houses, leaving many families homeless and a woman injured after a wall collapsed on her at Ramgarhpada in the city.

Sources said following heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning, the three-story building, believed to be nearly 150 years old, caved in at Pattanaikpada. Three families residing in the house managed to escape unhurt but 85-year-old Kasturi Agrawal remained trapped inside the building for nearly 45 minutes before being rescued by the fire services personnel.

At Ramgarhpada, Basanti Oram sustained injuries after the wall of her mud house collapsed in the rain. She was first admitted to the district headquarters hospital and later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla before being discharged. Similar house collapse incidents were reported from Rohidas Nagar, Nandapada, Dhanupali and Daldalipada. In Rohidas Nagar, residents blocked the Farm road seeking immediate relief after several houses were partially damaged during the downpour.

This apart, the heavy rain yet again led to severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas including Kultapada, Mandalia Basti, Sambalbhumi Colony, Gopalmal, Stationpada and Khetrajpur. Overflowing drains entered residential houses and disrupted traffic, triggering resentment among the residents.

Deputy commissioner of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Shankar Sahu said the civic body has kept 13 diesel pumps and three flood shelters ready. The damage assessment is underway.

Meanwhile, heavy rains continued to lash Sambalpur on Wednesday, aggravating the situation in several parts of the district. While Sambalpur district recorded an average rainfall of 113.12 mm,, the SMC area alone received 131.20 mm.