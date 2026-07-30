Tribals oppose Odisha government move to name medical college after slain VHP leader

PHULBANI: Tribal organisations in Kandhamal district on Wednesday opposed the state government’s decision to name the newly-established medical college in Phulbani after slain VHP leader Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati.

Addressing mediapersons here, Kui Samaj coordinator Lambodar Kanhar alleged that the government had overlooked the sentiments of the indigenous tribal population while naming the institution. He said tribals constitute more than 50 per cent of Kandhamal’s population, while the Kui-speaking community accounts for nearly 45 per cent.

Kanhar alleged that the government took the decision without consulting local residents or seeking input from the indigenous Kui community. “The naming of such an important public institution should reflect the aspirations and sentiments of the people of the district. The government should have held public consultations before arriving at a decision,” he said.

The tribal outfits demanded immediate withdrawal of the notification naming the medical college after Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati. They urged the government to adopt a neutral and widely acceptable name to maintain social harmony and avoid controversy.

The tribal leaders also urged the state government to prioritise improving government schools in the district, rather than allocating substantial funds to Kanyashram, a private organisation operating in Jalespata under Tumudibanda block, arguing that this would promote equitable development and social justice.

Warning of intensified protests, leaders of the outfits said they would launch district-wide agitation if the government failed to address their demands within 15 days.