Deluge claims three more lives as raging north Odisha rivers recede

BALASORE/BARIPADA/JAJPUR/BHADRAK : The deluge in Balasore and Mayurbhanj claimed three lives in the past 24 hours even as water level in major river systems of north Odisha districts began to drop from Thursday afternoon.

In Balasore, a 22-year-old youth, identified as Biswajit Patra of Sultanpur village under Soro police limits, drowned in a tributary of Kangsabangsa river after he was reportedly swept away by the strong currents of floodwater on Thursday. He had gone to take bath in the river with his friends when the mishap took place. Patra’s body was later recovered by fire services personnel.

Similarly, 40-year-old Antaryami Parida of Sarat village in Gadapokhari panchayat under Khaira block was cleaning himself after relieving himself when he drowned in the floodwater. His body was also recovered by a fire services team.

On Wednesday, a 60-year-old man was reportedly swept away by floodwater while he was crossing the Palapatna bridge on his cycle in Badasahi area of Mayurbhanj district. The deceased was identified as Choudhury Behera of Srirampur village under Remuna police limits in Balasore district. Behera was returning from his daughter’s house in Badasahi when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, water level in Jalaka, Budhabalanga, Kangsabangsa and Sono has started to fall, though residual floodwaters continue to affect low-lying areas of Balasore district. Budhabalanga river was flowing at 7.2 metre against the warning level of 7.21 metre. The water level of Jalaka stood at 6.54 metre at Mathani in Basta block against the danger mark of 6.05 metre. Similarly, Kangsabangsa river was flowing at 7.72 metre against the danger level at 7.50 metre.