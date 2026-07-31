Deluge claims three more lives as raging north Odisha rivers recede

BALASORE/BARIPADA/JAJPUR/BHADRAK : The deluge in Balasore and Mayurbhanj claimed three lives in the past 24 hours even as water level in major river systems of north Odisha districts began to drop from Thursday afternoon.
In Balasore, a 22-year-old youth, identified as Biswajit Patra of Sultanpur village under Soro police limits, drowned in a tributary of Kangsabangsa river after he was reportedly swept away by the strong currents of floodwater on Thursday. He had gone to take bath in the river with his friends when the mishap took place. Patra’s body was later recovered by fire services personnel.
Similarly, 40-year-old Antaryami Parida of Sarat village in Gadapokhari panchayat under Khaira block was cleaning himself after relieving himself when he drowned in the floodwater. His body was also recovered by a fire services team.
On Wednesday, a 60-year-old man was reportedly swept away by floodwater while he was crossing the Palapatna bridge on his cycle in Badasahi area of Mayurbhanj district. The deceased was identified as Choudhury Behera of Srirampur village under Remuna police limits in Balasore district. Behera was returning from his daughter’s house in Badasahi when the incident took place.
Meanwhile, water level in Jalaka, Budhabalanga, Kangsabangsa and Sono has started to fall, though residual floodwaters continue to affect low-lying areas of Balasore district. Budhabalanga river was flowing at 7.2 metre against the warning level of 7.21 metre. The water level of Jalaka stood at 6.54 metre at Mathani in Basta block against the danger mark of 6.05 metre. Similarly, Kangsabangsa river was flowing at 7.72 metre against the danger level at 7.50 metre.
However, the situation in low-lying areas of Basta, Balasore Sadar, Remuna, Nilagiri and Soro blocks continued to remain grim. Several villages in Nilagiri, Soro and Remuna remained cut-off as floodwater flowed over roads at many places to disrupt communication.
District collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas also held a review meeting with officials to take stock of the flood situation in Balasore.
So far, the district administration has distributed relief to more than 32,000 people residing in low-lying areas. At least 170 free kitchens have been opened to serve cooked and dry food to people evacuated from flood-hit areas.
District emergency officer Chinmay Kumar Rout said over 1.40 lakh people in 150 panchayats have been affected by the flood. More than 230 hectare of croplands have suffered damage in the deluge.
In Mayurbhanj, villages in low-lying areas of Badasahi, Betnoti, Baripada, Bangriposi, Bahalda, Bisoi, Khunta, Kaptipada, Kuliana and several other blocks have been affected by floods. ADM Iswar Chandra Naik said 74 villages under 54 panchayats along with six wards in Udala NAC have faced inundation due to heavy rains. Similarly, more than 300 houses have suffered damage in the rains. The administration has opened 37 flood shelters for people evacuated from the affected areas, Naik added.
In Jajpur, over 1.35 lakh people in eight blocks of the district have been affected by floods in Baitarani, Kani, Brahmani and Kharasrota rivers.
Officials said around 275 villages under 96 panchayats in eight blocks have been affected by floods. Over 25,572 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in Dasarathapur, Korei, Jajpur, Bari and Binjharpur blocks. At least 91 flood shelters have been opened for the affected people.
Official sources said at Akhuapada, water level of Baitarani river stood at 18.20 metre against the danger mark of 18.33 metre. Similarly, Brahmani was flowing one ft above the danger mark of 67 ft at Jenapur.
In Bhadrak, the flood situation continued to remain grim on Thursday, with the district administration carrying out rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations on a war-footing.
Officials said floods in Baitarani and Salandi rivers have affected 423 villages under 110 panchayats and 26 wards across the district. A total of 4,68,649 people have been affected with 1,58,228 evacuated to safer locations.
The worst-affected Dhamnagar block has reported flooding in 147 villages under 30 panchayats and 14 wards, affecting 1,82,302 people. In Tihidi, 102 villages under 30 panchayats have been affected, impacting 98,602 people.
On the day, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari made an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of north Odisha districts including Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur.