Floods ravage 19 districts in Odisha , toll rises to 5

BHUBANESWAR: The devastating flood that has nearly seven lakh people in its grip in Odisha has damaged standing crops over more than 24,000 hectare, according to preliminary estimates released by the government on Thursday. The deluge has, so far, affected 19 districts across the state.

With two more deaths reported from Rayagada and Dhenkanal districts on Thursday, the official death toll has risen to five. However, unofficial sources put the toll at six, with one more fatality reported from Angul district. The deaths in Rayagada and Dhenkanal were caused by wall collapse.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Keonjhar districts to assess the situation. He was accompanied by additional chief secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, Arabinda Padhee, and special relief commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil.

So far, 100 blocks, 503 gram panchayats, 1,460 villages and 11 urban local bodies (ULBs) have been declared flood-affected. Pujari said Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar were the worst-hit districts. More than 1.99 lakh people have been evacuated to safer places as part of the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

The minister said the flood situation in northern Odisha is expected to improve gradually as rainfall has subsided in the upper catchments of the Baitarani, Brahmani, Budhabalanga and Jalaka rivers. However, a medium flood in the Mahanadi due to heavy rainfall in its upper catchments is likely.

Around nine lakh cusec of water are expected to pass through the Mundali barrage later in the night. Water discharge at Mundali stood at 8.5 lakh cusec when reports last came in.