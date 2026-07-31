Floods wash away tractor in Jagatsinghpur as Mahanadi swells, one person seriously injured

JAGATSINGHPUR: A tractor carrying three persons was reportedly washed away by floodwaters of Mahanadi river in Tirtol block here on Thursday morning. Though all three occupants were rescued, one of them sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Sources said Umesh Behera (47) of Raigana village in Tirtol along with two others was travelling on a tractor from Kolar to Manijanga to collect firewood. As floodwater was flowing over Kolar-Manijanga route, the tractor driver could not identify the road alignment. The vehicle lost balance, overturned and was swept away by the strong currents into Mahanadi river.

On hearing screams of the three occupants of the tractor, locals rushed to the spot and rescued them from the swirling water. Umesh reportedly suffered serious injuries and was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

Fire officer Sushant Das the tractor, which was swept away by the floodwaters, could not be recovered due to strong currents and rising water level.

Meanwhile, panic has gripped thousands of residents in Biridi, Tirtol, Naugaon and Kujang blocks of Jagatsinghpur district after the administration issued a warning of possible floods from Thursday night.

Collector J Sonal chaired a review meeting with SP Ankit Kumar Verma and senior district officials to assess preparedness and coordinate relief measures. Sonal informed that floodwaters have already affected several areas of Tirtol, Biridi and Kujang blocks. Around 700 people from the three blocks have been evacuated to safer places.

The BDOs have been directed to immediately shift the affected people to safe shelters. All relief centres have been equipped with cooked food, dry ration, safe drinking water, medicines, and other essential facilities, he said.