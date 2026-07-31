Mahanadi dispute will be resolved before Diwali: Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha and Chhattisgarh on Thursday agreed to intensify technical consultations to resolve the long-pending Mahanadi river water sharing dispute within the next three months.

Following a high-level meeting chaired by Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil in New Delhi, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said both the states are ready to work towards resolving the dispute before Diwali.

The meeting, attended by Majhi and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai, was part of the latest efforts by the Centre to facilitate an amicable settlement through dialogue and cooperative federalism.

“I attended a crucial meeting on Mahanadi water sharing and management chaired by Union Jal Shakti minister Patil along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. We have agreed to settle the issue within the next three months and most likely before Diwali,” Majhi told mediapersons after the meeting.

Majhi said Odisha’s position was articulated firmly and unequivocally, placing the rights of its people, the interests of farmers and the protection of the state’s water resources. “We remain committed to securing an amicable, equitable and lasting resolution through constructive dialogue, mutual cooperation and goodwill between both states,” he said.

The meeting reviewed the progress made by the joint technical committee which has achieved consensus on several technical issues. It also took note of the expanded technical committee, headed by the chairman of the Central Water Commission (CWC), whose first meeting was held on July 29 to carry forward consultations on the remaining technical issues.