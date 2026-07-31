NGT orders probe into chromium contamination claims at Sukinda chromite mines in Odisha

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought responses from the Odisha government and other authorities on allegations of illegal and unscientific management of a private ferroalloys company’s chromite mines in Sukinda Valley, while constituting joint committee to investigate claims of chromium contamination in the area.

The order, web copy of which was released on Thursday, was passed by the East Zone bench comprising Judicial Member Arun Tyagi and Expert Member Ishwar Singh on a petition filed by Kailash Chandra Nayak of Sukinda. The petitioner alleged that untreated runoff water and burden dump discharge from the company’s chromite mines at Kaliapani were flowing into Damsala Nallah, which ultimately drains into Brahmani river, contaminating both surface and groundwater with carcinogenic hexavalent chromium.

The petitioner sought suspension of the company’s environmental clearance until it fully complies with all conditions. He also pointed out that the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), in directions issued on December 9, 2025, had asked the company to maintain the water quality of Damsala Nallah and ensure adequate treatment of mine drainage and surface runoff through an effluent treatment plant before discharge.

The bench observed, “Prima facie the allegations made in the petition raise substantial questions relating to environment arising out of the implementation of the enactments specified in Schedule-I to the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.” It issued notices to chief secretary and other authorities, asking them to file their replies before the next hearing on August 24.