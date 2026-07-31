Odisha issues SOP for rescue and rehabilitation of bonded labourers, warns traffickers

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Thursday released a standard operating procedure (SOP) for identification, rescue and rehabilitation of bonded labourers in the state, warning that strict legal action will be taken against traffickers and middlemen involved in recruiting them.

Releasing the SOP in Odia during an event organised by Shramavahini, a registered survivor-led collective here, Law, Works and Excise minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the state government will strengthen investigation and prosecution to ensure offenders are swiftly brought to justice and face stringent punishment.

“Our objective is to create a strong deterrent and send a clear message that bonded labour and human trafficking will not be tolerated in Odisha,” he said.

The SOP has been released in line with that of the Centre. Harichandan said the guidelines will provide guidance to frontline officials on the identification, rescue, release, repatriation and rehabilitation of bonded labourers, including those rescued from other states.

As per the SOP, the repatriation of a worker or his family will not be impeded at any stage by reason of the pendency of investigation or trial of an offence. The district magistrate or sub-district magistrate concerned will also ensure that his representative and a police officer accompany the worker on his return.

The district authorities will also coordinate with the police and local administration at the place of rescue and the rehabilitation site to ensure safe and speedy migration, security and rehabilitation. Labour department officials said the availability of the document in Odia would facilitate more effective implementation across districts and improve coordination among government departments.