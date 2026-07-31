Odisha mandates vehicle scrappers, producers to register on CPCB portal within three months

BHUBANESWAR: Amid push for dismantling old unfit vehicles in the state, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has directed producers, registered vehicle scrapping facilities (RVSFs) and bulk consumers to register on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) online Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) portal within three months.

The Board has clarified that registration is mandatory under the Environment (Protection) (End of Life Vehicles) Rules, 2025, notified by the MoEFCC.

The entities concerned have also been directed to submit their registration details to the OSPCB. The Board has warned that failure to register within the stipulated period or non-compliance with the provisions of the Rules may invite legal action, including the imposition of Environmental Compensation (EC) under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

According to the notice, the Rules place legal obligations on producers that include entities which manufacture, assemble, sell or import vehicles, along with registered vehicle scrapping facilities and bulk consumers owning more than 100 vehicles, including state transport undertakings.

These entities are responsible for ensuring environmentally-sound handling, processing, recycling and refurbishing of End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs). The agency has also highlighted the responsibilities of various stakeholders under the Rules.

As per the Board, vehicle owners must ensure that their vehicles undergo fitness testing at authorised testing stations and unfit vehicles are sent only to registered scrapping facilities.