Odisha MP urges Centre to complete Paika Rebellion Memorial at Khurda within one year

BHUBANESWAR: Rajya Sabha MP Dilip Ray on Thursday urged the Centre to ensure completion of the Paika Rebellion Memorial at Barunei hills in Khurda within a year, besides provide any additional land and financial support required for the project.

Ray made the appeal after the Centre informed the Parliament that the Paika Rebellion Memorial project was still underway. Responding to his question in this regard, Union minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated that around `90 crore has been provided for the purpose by the Indian Oil Foundation, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, as part of its CSR activity.

Similarly, the state government has also allotted 9.685 acre of land free of cost, at the foothills of Barunei for construction of the Memorial. “Physical possession of the land has been taken over by the ASI, Bhubaneswar circle, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture,” the Union minister said.

He further stated that infrastructure development work for the project was awarded to M/s Manorama Constructions in September 2025 and as reported by the ASI, activities at the site included mobilisation, site survey, site clearance, establishment of construction office, procurement of construction materials and marking of the building layout. Shekhawat said the Indian Oil Foundation is monitoring the progress of the construction work, he informed.

Raising concern over non-completion of the project even after seven years, Ray urged the Centre to provide any additional land and financial support required for the project and ensure that it is completed and inaugurated within a year.