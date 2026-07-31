Odisha villagers plant paddy on muddy road to protest poor connectivity in Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: Protesting the pathetic condition of their village road, residents of Patana under Rahan panchayat in Balikuda block transplanted paddy saplings on the muddy stretch on Wednesday.

The irate residents alleged that despite repeated appeals, no steps have been taken to construct a pucca road to the village. The nearly one-km road connecting Patana village with Rahan gram panchayat headquarters is in a dilapidated condition.

The villagers further alleged that neither the block administration nor the gram panchayat has sanctioned funds for constructing a permanent road. The road was temporarily repaired under the MGNREGS last year, but was washed away and badly damaged during the recent rains.

They said the poor condition of the road was causing immense hardship for them. The road’s condition also affects emergency services, with ambulances and firefighting vehicles unable to reach the village during heavy rains. Residents remain virtually cut off from neighbouring villages for days during the monsoon, alleged the villagers.

Besides, as Patana doesn’t have a school, children go to nearby Rahan to attend classes. During the rainy season, the slippery road often leads to accidents, with several students sustaining injuries after slipping and falling.

Panchayat samiti member of Rahan Lizaraj Nayak admitted that only minor soil filling had been carried out on the road under the MGNREGS last year. “During rainy season, the entire road turns muddy and slippery, making life miserable for villagers. I have repeatedly requested the local MLA and the administration to renovate the road, but no steps have been taken in this regard,” he said.

Contacted, Balikuda BDO Bidyadhar Dandapat said after the rains subside, steps will be taken for renovation of the road.

Situated on the banks of Muhan Timi river, Patana is home to more than 100 residents.