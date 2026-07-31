Puri police creates 80-km green corridor to save critically-injured Class V student

BHUBANESWAR: Puri police on Wednesday created an 80-km green corridor to rush a critically-injured Class V student from Krushnaprasad to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, ensuring the ambulance reached the facility without any delay.

The boy, Prabhudatta Jena, of Patharakata village under Krushnaprasad block,was returning home from school when he reportedly lost balance and fell off his bicycle at about 2.30 pm on Wednesday. The cycle’s handlebar reportedly pierced through his abdomen, entering from one side and coming out from the other, leaving him with critical injuries. He was immediately rushed to the community health centre in Krushnaprasad and was referred to MKCG due to severity of his condition.

Under the supervision of Puri SP Prateek Singh, the police swung into action and established an 80-km long traffic free green corridor from Krushnaprasad to Berhampur. The ambulance left Krushnaprasad at around 3.05 pm and reached MKCG at 4.45 pm, covering the entire distance without obstruction.

The efforts of police ensured the child reached the hospital in the shortest possible time, said a senior officer. On arrival, Prabhudatta was examined by doctors and taken into the operation theatre at 7.30 pm. The operation concluded successfully at 11 pm. The boy is now in the ICU under observation.