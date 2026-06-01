ABVP passes four resolutions; calls for educational reforms, national security, women’s safety

BHUBANESWAR: The three-day national executive council (NEC) meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) concluded here on Sunday with adoption of four major resolutions focusing on educational reforms, national security, women’s safety and global challenges.

The council unanimously adopted resolutions titled Effective Ground-Level Implementation is Necessary to Make Educational Reforms Successful, Urban Maoism: A Serious Challenge in the End Phase of Armed Maoism, Curbing the Exploitation and Religious Conversion of Women by Organised Criminal Networks and Jihadi Elements, and Collective National Resolve of Restraint and Vigilance in Times of Global Uncertainty is the Need of the Hour.

The resolution on educational reforms stressed the need for effective implementation of policy initiatives at the grassroots level to ensure a student-centric and outcome-oriented education system. The council also underscored the importance of collaboration between youth, educational institutions and industry to strengthen research and innovation.

Expressing concern over the growing influence of urban Maoist networks, ABVP described urban Maoism as a significant challenge to national security and called for greater awareness and vigilance against such activities. Another resolution focused on protecting women from exploitation and alleged organised efforts of religious conversion, urging stronger social and legal measures to safeguard women’s rights and security.

Addressing global developments, the meeting highlighted the need for national unity, restraint and preparedness amid emerging geopolitical and economic uncertainties. The meeting also reviewed organisational activities and formulated an action plan for the coming year.

ABVP announced several nationwide campaigns, including screen time to activity time, celebrations marking 150 years of Vande Mataram and programmes commemorating the 60th year of students’ experience in inter-state living (SEIL).It also appealed to Indian industries to increase investment in research and development (R&D) and establish long-term partnerships with youth and universities.