Ama Kalika programme completes three years of early childhood care in Keonjhar

KEONJHAR: The ‘Ama Kalika programme’ of the state government, implemented with technical support from Mobile Creches and funded from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), marked three years in Banspal block of Keonjhar district here recently.

Over 300 participants, including Panchayati Raj Institutions, ICDS functionaries, creche workers, caregivers and community representatives joined the event held to commemorate the occasion, at SAIL auditorium here.

Launched in November 2022 in collaboration with the Keonjhar administration, the programme expanded to 150 creches across Banspal block in the last three years, creating safe and nurturing spaces for children from mining-affected communities.

The research showed that nearly 90 per cent of brain development happens before the age of five. In mining-affected districts such as Keonjhar, where families face economic precarity, migration, and limited caregiving support, access to structured childcare can play a critical role in improving child wellbeing and strengthening community resilience.

Speaking at the event, executive director of Mobile Creches, Chirashree Ghosh, said, “The impact study shared today is not only a record of implementation - it is evidence of why childcare must become central to conversations on development, women’s work, and community wellbeing in mining-affected regions.”

Sarpanch of Saharpur panchayat, Banspal block Ranjit Kumar Dehury said a creche is not just for the child, it belongs to the entire family and community.

The event also recognised the contribution of creche workers, predominantly women from within the communities they serve.